* Xstrata flags exit from Papua New Guinea copper project
* Latest setback to country's once-mighty copper sector
* Move comes ahead of contentious national elections
By James Regan
SYDNEY, June 21 Papua New Guinea on Thursday
suffered the latest in a series of setbacks as the impoverished
nation tries to re-establish itself as a world class supplier of
copper after a major producer said it might sell out of a big
mining project.
Swiss-based Xstrata said it was considering a whole
or partial sale of its 81.8 percent interest in the Frieda River
copper project in western Sandaun Province after investing $200
million in pre-development work.
The move comes just three weeks after Canada-based Nautilus
Minerals warned that its plans to mine copper in
territorial waters off Papua New Guinea might be scrapped unless
an ownership dispute with the government can be resolved.
Once Papua New Guinea's top export revenue earner, copper
mining has been reduced to a small number of lodes, the biggest
of which is nearly depleted.
Political rivals seeking ways to sustain economic growth for
the South Pacific nation and ease concerns of political
instability are making foreign investment in new copper mining
projects lynchpins of campaigns ahead of a national election
that starts on Saturday to decide the next prime minister.
Still, targets to boost annual copper output by around a
half-million tonnes within several years and by even more in
later years now appear stretched.
"The issue of country risk for Papua New Guinea has become a
significant talking point," Ken MacDonald Chairman of Highlands
Pacific, which owns a minority stake in the Frieda
River project, said recently.
"The lack of constitutional and political certainty, threats
to judicial independence and conflicting policy statements, some
of which would be seriously detrimental to investment in this
country, are issues which need to be resolved," he said.
To date, other than the now-jeopardised deal with Nautilus,
there has been little headway in starting new mines, with copper
production set to decline for the tenth year running in 2012.
"There is a lot of copper in Papua New Guinea that is not
getting mined," said Greg Anderson, head of the country's
Chamber of Mines and Petroleum.
China's largest importer of copper concentrate, Tongling,
agreed to buy over a million tonnes of copper ore a year from
Nautilus before the dispute with the government erupted.
Copper mining in PNG under the control of sector behemoths
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto supplied millions
of tonnes to smelters in Asia and Europe in the 1980s and 1990s.
Neither company has mined in Papua New Guinea for years.
The first blow came in 1990 when Rio was run off the restive
Bougainville Island by residents who wanted to reintroduce an
agrarian society and secede to neighbouring Solomon Islands,
forcing Rio to abandon its giant Panguna copper mine there.
A decade later BHP relinquished ownership in the Ok Tedi
mine to a government trust following claims by landowners over
toxic mine waste disposal into local tributaries.
The Panguna mine still holds the potential to annually
produce 200,000 tonnes of copper, which would provide a higher
yield than BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam mine in Australia, the
world's fourth-largest known copper deposit.
But considerable deterioration has occurred in the
intervening period, due to a lack of maintenance along with
vandalism and militant action, making it near-impossible at this
stage to venture a restart date.