LONDON, July 28 OK Tedi Mining Limited is preparing to temporarily shut down its copper mine in Papua New Guinea because dry weather is making operations difficult, the company said in a statement.

"River traffic on the Fly River into and out Ok Tedi's main river port at Kiunga has been unreliable for some weeks due to low water levels," state-owned OK Tedi Mining said.

"Transport of copper concentrate product to Port Moresby for on-shipment has also been unreliable creating uncertainty with regard to cash inflows necessary to sustain operation."

Analysts say the mine produced about 76,000 tonnes of copper last year.

The company added that the low river flow also affected operation of the Ok Menga power station, which is the main source of power for its operations.

"Concurrent with the planned stand down of the workforce due to the dry weather event, the permanent workforce number of expatriates will be reduced by 30 percent and nationals by 15 percent," it said.

"These changes are essential to help position OTML to better cope with a low commodity price environment on resumption of operations."

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a six-year low of $5,164 on Monday. (Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by William Hardy)