* China importers face shortfall of 30,000 tonnes in Nov,
Dec
* Delays also affect southeast Asia buyers - trade
* Supporting spot premiums in Asia
By Polly Yam and Melanie Burton
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 21 China's importers of
refined copper face a shortfall of about 30,000 tonnes this
month and the next as a typhoon-hit Philippine smelter has
delayed metal deliveries, supporting spot premiums near 4-year
highs, traders said on Thursday.
Lower-than-expected arrivals may force the importers to buy
spot metal, in a move that would help support prices of
the metal, which have fallen more than 10 percent this year.
Importers in China were told by trader Glencore Xstrata
that contracted refined copper from the PASAR plant in
the Philippines would be delayed, two trading sources said,
adding that the seller did not say when delivery would resume.
A spokesman for Glencore Xstrata did not immediately
comment.
Another trader said PASAR had also selectively halted
shipments to some customers in the region, for example in
Thailand and Vietnam.
Glencore Xstrata last week confirmed that PASAR had suffered
heavy structural damage from one of the world's biggest
typhoons, which killed about 4,000 people and left more than 4
million homeless. The firm estimated a return to normal
operations would take at least 4 to 6 weeks.
"(Glencore) did not say when the delayed shipments will
arrive," said an importer waiting for PASAR metal bought by his
firm, who declined to be identified because he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
"Basically they told us the metal will come when shipments
are ready."
It was unclear how much metal from PASAR was due to be
delivered to China under 2013 contracts.
The importer said his firm and a few buyers in China were
expecting to receive a total of about 50,000 tonnes of refined
copper from Glencore for the rest of 2013, less than half of
which should have come from PASAR.
This quantity was part of deals for 400,000 tonnes of
refined copper the Chinese buyers had bought in the second
quarter for shipments between May and December, he said.
China's imports of refined copper from the Philippines in
the first nine months of 2013 rose 176 percent on the year to
reach 84,883 tonnes.
"Without PASAR, China's imports could fall by about 15,000
to 20,000 tonnes a month," a trader at a large Chinese trading
firm said. "Spot premiums should rise."
Bonded stocks in Shanghai or metal due to arrive in China
traded this week at premiums of $190 to $200 per tonne over cash
London Metal Exchange copper prices, traders said.
Premiums for metal in Malaysia CU-GDA-SG traded around
$130 to $140, up from around $100 in mid-August, traders said.
The China premiums compare to $30 to $50 in the first
quarter of the year, when bonded stocks stood at a record of
around 1 million tonnes.
But the bonded stocks have now fallen to about 400,000
tonnes, depleted by stronger-than-expected domestic demand and
fewer 2013 term shipments booked by importers.
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques in LONDON;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)