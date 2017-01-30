LIMA Jan 30 Copper output at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde mine in southern Peru might be temporarily affected by heavy rains that have blocked roads in the region, the company's local unit said on Monday.

However, the rains in the region of Arequipa, which have triggered floods and landslides, would not have any material impact on the company, it added in a statement.

The company did not specify how the rains would affect output and declined further comment.

Cerro Verde produced 1.1 billion pounds (498,951 tonnes) of copper in all of 2016, more than double output in 2015 thanks to a recent expansion, Freeport said last week.

Freeport owns a 53.56 percent stake in Cerro Verde. Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Ltd controls a 21 percent stake and Buenaventura 19.58 percent. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio)