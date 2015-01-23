* LME stocks up by a quarter since the start of the year
* Signs of soft demand in physical market fuels more short
selling
* Risks of bear trap rising - analysts
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Jan 23 Copper stocks on the London
Metal Exchange are still rising despite last week's price rout,
suggesting further weakness as consumers hold back even with
prices near five-and-a-half year lows, analysts and traders
said.
Copper prices fell around 8 percent in two days last week,
but have failed to regain ground, with Goldman Sachs reiterating
its bearish view on the metal due to a downturn in China's
property market.
Copper stocks in LME warehouses have surged by more than a
quarter since the start of the year to more than 225,000 tonnes,
indicating supply overwhelming demand, with the updraft
intensifying in the past week. MCUSTX-TOTAL
"If you are speculating and you see metal going into the
LME, and you think... maybe it's a sign of an over supplied
market - you press the sell button," said analyst Leon Westgate
of Standard Bank in London.
LME stock levels are still well below historical averages,
with total stocks represent less than a week of consumption, but
traders also pointed to a decline in the tightness in nearby
market spreads, suggesting an easing in near-term demand.
"When you look across the market, whether from a fund or
fundamental perspective, the one potentially bullish point you
have been able to argue is the tightness in the nearby spreads,"
said an analyst at a trade house in Asia, who declined to be
named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The premium commanded by LME cash copper to forward
prices has halved from $70 over December and January to around
$32.
"Net net the balance of risk may still be skewed to the
downside," the analyst said.
Meanwhile, the premiums users pay to get metal have ticked
up a modest $10 to $80-$90 despite nearly a $1,000 slide in
copper prices in the first fortnight of the year, which would
usually cause premiums to jump.
A revision to 2015 investment growth by major copper user
China's state power grid to 9 percent from 24 percent, has also
undercut demand expectations that supported copper last week,
while China's manufacturing growth stalled for a second month in
January.
Some analysts, however, warned of a potential squeeze
higher, with the market now positioned with the biggest net
short since 2008 across the LME and CME Group Inc's Comex
contract combined, according to broker Jefferies.
"With the market oversold and heavily short, the likelihood
of a short term squeeze is rising. We would view any further
bouts of weakness as prime buying opportunities," said ANZ in a
report.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)