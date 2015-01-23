* LME stocks up by a quarter since the start of the year

* Signs of soft demand in physical market fuels more short selling

* Risks of bear trap rising - analysts

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 Copper stocks on the London Metal Exchange are still rising despite last week's price rout, suggesting further weakness as consumers hold back even with prices near five-and-a-half year lows, analysts and traders said.

Copper prices fell around 8 percent in two days last week, but have failed to regain ground, with Goldman Sachs reiterating its bearish view on the metal due to a downturn in China's property market.

Copper stocks in LME warehouses have surged by more than a quarter since the start of the year to more than 225,000 tonnes, indicating supply overwhelming demand, with the updraft intensifying in the past week. MCUSTX-TOTAL <0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD> MCU-BEANR-TO

"If you are speculating and you see metal going into the LME, and you think... maybe it's a sign of an over supplied market - you press the sell button," said analyst Leon Westgate of Standard Bank in London.

LME stock levels are still well below historical averages, with total stocks represent less than a week of consumption, but traders also pointed to a decline in the tightness in nearby market spreads, suggesting an easing in near-term demand.

"When you look across the market, whether from a fund or fundamental perspective, the one potentially bullish point you have been able to argue is the tightness in the nearby spreads," said an analyst at a trade house in Asia, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The premium commanded by LME cash copper to forward prices has halved from $70 over December and January to around $32.

"Net net the balance of risk may still be skewed to the downside," the analyst said.

Meanwhile, the premiums users pay to get metal have ticked up a modest $10 to $80-$90 despite nearly a $1,000 slide in copper prices in the first fortnight of the year, which would usually cause premiums to jump.

A revision to 2015 investment growth by major copper user China's state power grid to 9 percent from 24 percent, has also undercut demand expectations that supported copper last week, while China's manufacturing growth stalled for a second month in January.

Some analysts, however, warned of a potential squeeze higher, with the market now positioned with the biggest net short since 2008 across the LME and CME Group Inc's Comex contract combined, according to broker Jefferies.

"With the market oversold and heavily short, the likelihood of a short term squeeze is rising. We would view any further bouts of weakness as prime buying opportunities," said ANZ in a report.

(Editing by Richard Pullin)