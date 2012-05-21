* First quarter restocking peters out, underlying demand
worsens
* Aurubis expects demand for copper products to remain
restrained
* Plans to upgrade German electricity grid delayed - source
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, May 21 Spot market premiums for copper
have fallen slightly in Europe as restocking wanes and demand
ebbs amid an escalating debt crisis, leaving manufacturers with
little reason to stock up on the metal in anticipation of rising
product sales.
The decline in premiums while not dramatic, does not bode
well for a European economy that is heading into recession.
Premiums are the price paid over and above the London Metal
Exchange <CMCU)> cash price to secure delivery of the physical
metal.
They denote the state of the physical or real economy, as
opposed to futures markets which try to predict future price
trends. Premiums, however, also indicate the extent to which
futures market predictions are transpiring on the ground.
"Compared to say early April (copper) premiums are clearly
weaker now. Underlying demand was better in the first quarter.
People were selling a lot more copper products than they thought
they would," said a Europe-based trader.
"Nobody talked about Greece in January, February, but now
its back in the news. People are worrying about what's going to
happen and its definitely had an impact."
Spot market premiums for grade A copper in Rotterdam were
last qouted around $60-80 a tonne, according to Reuters sources.
They were quoted at around $80-90 in mid-April.
A London-based physical metal trader pointed out demand for
copper has by no means collapsed, and premiums remain
underpinned by still tight supply and by demand from Germany, a
key manufacturer whose economy remains robust.
But even in Germany Aurubis AG, the continent's
largest copper smelter, said last week it expects demand for
copper products to remain restrained given the uncertain
economic outlook.
In mid-April, meanwhile, Aurubis chief executive Peter
Willbrandt told Reuters copper product sales had fallen between
5 to 15 percent in Europe in the prior few weeks as customers
placed smaller, shorter-term orders.
A Germany-based trading source said plans to upgrade the
electricity grid by connecting the north to the south were on
hold, with cable and wire makers reportedly still waiting on
orders to deliver their products.
"The electricity grid should be under construction but its
delayed," he said.
The source, from a Europe-based copper products maker, also
said his company has experienced a 10 percent drop in demand
this year, hit also by weakening economic growth in top copper
consumer China.
On Sunday, China's premier Wen Jiabao called for additional
efforts to support growth, after a recent series of economic
indicators suggested the world's second-biggest economy will
slow further in the second quarter.
The call helped support benchmark copper prices,
though overall sentiment remained restrained given ongoing
concerns about the risk of contagion should Greece default on
its debt and leave the euro.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by William Hardy)