SHANGHAI Nov 19 Copper prices are seen trading about $3.15 a pound ($6,945 a tonne) in 2015 and could go higher, the president of Southern Copper Corporation, Oscar Gonzalez Rocha, said.

"With demand recovering in the U.S. and Europe, and Chinese copper consumption growth maintaining at current levels, we see 2015 copper prices at about $3.15 a pound with quite a lot of upside potential," Rocha told a Metal Bulletin copper conference in Shanghai.

LME copper traded at $6,647 at 0407 GMT. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Writing by Melanie Burton in SYDNEY; Editing by Alan Raybould)