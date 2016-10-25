* Copper has traded in a narrow $500 range since July
* Chinese demand firm, but not strong enough for higher
prices
* Copper market expected to see small surplus this year
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Oct 25 Copper prices have rallied from
their January lows, but investors looking for further hefty
gains may be disappointed as ample supplies are likely to more
than offset stronger demand in top consumer China.
Expectations of higher prices can be seen in data from the
London Metal Exchange showing more funds still betting on higher
than on lower prices. LME-CA-MNET
Funds' net long position at 36,019 lots or more than 900,000
tonnes is down from 42,624 lots on Oct. 12, suggesting some are
rethinking, but it is still more than three times the 9,987 lots
clocked on Sept. 12.
Fears about demand growth in China, which accounts for
nearly half of global consumption estimated at around 22 million
tonnes this year, pushed copper to $4,318 a tonne in
January, its lowest since May 2009.
Fiscal and monetary stimulus in China, spending on
infrastructure and a stronger property market helped prices
recover to above $5,000 a tonne in July, and since then copper
has traded in a $4,500 to $5,000 range.
"We can argue about whether Chinese demand growth is zero,
one, two or three percent," Guy Wolf, global head of market
analytics at Marex Spectron said. "But it's hard to imagine what
would push it into the high single, double digit percentages
needed to push up prices significantly."
Anecdotal evidence from China suggests demand is chugging
along at a steady pace, showing few signs of acceleration or
deceleration, a commodity trading source said.
It is expected to rise about three percent this year and
next. Some had expected this year's number to be zero or
negative.
"Every time the economy slows a little too much, China does
its usual thing of boosting growth through stimulus," Ashok
Shah, investment director at London & Capital said.
Firm demand however is unlikely to mean a deficit as
supplies are high. Expectations are for a surplus around 100,000
to 200,000 tonnes this year.
One major factor behind higher supplies is Las Bambas in
Peru, one of the world's biggest copper mines, which has ramped
up production this year.
Another is the stronger dollar, which has boosted revenues
in local currencies in countries such as Chile and Australia
allowing miners to keep producing. A higher dollar also means
lower labour costs paid in the local currency.
"We needed closure of more expensive capacity and that
didn't happen," Shah said. "Supplies won't fall until there is
financial distress and that's not happening at the moment."
Also important has been a low disruption rate this year,
affecting less than two percent of output compared with
expectations near five percent.
Historically the floor for copper prices is the marginal
cost or the highest costs of production and sustaining capital
-- money needed to keep production at current levels. That
analysts say is now between $4,500 and $5,000.
"We may see slightly lower guidance numbers for 2017 as
miners focus on profitable tonnes rather than volume and
slightly shave output, which would support prices," an analyst
at consultants Wood Mackenzie said.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by David Evans)