Reuters Market Eye - Shares in copper refiners gain on expectations of better realisations after the metal rose more than 6 percent on Friday, its strongest daily gain in 18 months, as economic stimulus moves by the RBI raised investor confidence over growth of industrial metals demand.

Sterlite Industries Ltd STRL.NS shares gain 2.5 percent, while Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS) is up 3 percent.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,265 per tonne on Friday versus its previous close of

$6,848.

