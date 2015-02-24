BRIEF-Pacific Drilling says qtrly loss per share $4.69
* Revenues for first-quarter of $105.5 million with a revenue efficiency of 98.0%
Feb 24 Equity management firm Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC named Timothy Codrington as portfolio manager.
Codrington, who will be responsible for fundamental research coverage, previously served as an associate portfolio manager on the global equity team at AGF Management Ltd.
Codrington will report to Stephen Dexter, Copper Rock's chief investment officer. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Revenues for first-quarter of $105.5 million with a revenue efficiency of 98.0%
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock