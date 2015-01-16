(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
LONDON Jan 16 Dr Copper is back in the
headlines.
This week's dramatic collapse in global copper prices has
generated all sorts of dire warnings about what Dr Copper is
telling us about the global economy.
After all, he's called Dr Copper for a reason, right? That
reputed PhD in economics and legendary ability to flag both good
times and bad?
Which must mean he's telling us something important now,
particular since he's not alone. Professor Oil has already
spoken, and even louder.
Oil prices are back at levels last seen in the global
financial crisis and copper, if you believe some of the doom and
gloom mongers out there, is heading the same way.
Yet even a moment's pause for thought should dispel any
appearance of similarity between the world now and the world
back in 2008-2009.
Sure, there may be plenty of reasons to worry about the
current state of affairs. Take your pick from euro zone woes,
both looming deflation and possible Greek exit; the Russian
rouble rout and a Chinese slowdown.
But banks aren't teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, the
global credit market hasn't ground to a halt and the U.S.
government isn't stepping into the breach to stop its automotive
companies from going under.
The world economy may be troubled but it bears no
resemblance to the apocalyptic backdrop to late 2008 and 2009.
So if that's what you think Dr Copper is telling you, it's
pretty obvious he's not telling you the truth.
But that's because Dr Copper is a fictional creation, a neat
way for market commentators to distil a complex industrial
market into a one-dimensional character.
It was always that way with Dr Copper. And it's truer now
than it ever was before.
ONE-DIMENSIONAL
Consider his supposed credentials.
As with all myths, the precise origins of Dr Copper are now
lost in time.
But the notion of his ability to provide a snapshot of the
state of the global economy is a simple one, rooted in the
myriad uses of the metal in the modern world.
Copper is everywhere, from power lines and industrial
machinery though to cars and the wiring that allows you to read
this article on your personal computer or mobile phone.
Even a specialist organisation such as the International
Copper Study Group (ICSG) ends up categorising around a third of
all usage under the catch-all heading of "equipment".
It follows, therefore, that the copper price should be an
accurate barometer of what is happening with manufacturing
demand, which itself tells us what is happening with the global
economy.
That's just fine if you ignore the fact that all commodity
prices are a function of supply as well as demand.
Copper's sensitivity to demand is accurate only if you
assume that supply is a constant, miraculously rising and
falling to match consumption at all times.
This, however, is not the reality of the copper market and
it hasn't been for many years, if it ever was at all.
High copper prices either side of the 2008-2009 crash were
defined by a systemic failure by the world's mines to produce
enough of the stuff.
So profound and long-lasting was the shortfall that the
copper price rose to levels, above $10,000 per tonne in
2010-2011, at which demand was being actively destroyed.
Manufacturers started engineering copper out of some of
those myriad products previously dependent on it.
And supply, more than demand, is why the copper price has
been grinding steadily lower over the last couple of years. A
wave of new mines and expansions planned back in the heady days
of 2010 has been building with ever greater intensity.
This tectonic shift in supply dynamics is why at the start
of this week the London copper price was poised above a
chart vacuum, an all-too-enticing target for the bears.
And it was perfectly fitting that the boldest bears were
Chinese hedge funds, which attacked the downside in the early
hours of Wednesday morning.
ALL ABOUT CHINA
Copper's recent story has also been all about China.
The country is not only the largest user of copper - it has
determined the rate of usage growth more than the rest of the
world combined over the last few years.
But still don't expect Dr Copper to shed much light even on
what is going on in China's huge manufacturing sector.
Copper market dynamics in China are as diffuse, complex and
opaque as anywhere else in the world. Indeed, more so.
Traders and analysts long ago gave up trying to analyse the
country's buying patterns as a way of determining the state of
"real" demand for copper.
That's because so much copper has been imported into China
simply to sit in bonded warehouses, where it is used as
collateral for lending in the shadow credit markets.
Such financial demand for copper in China has been as much a
driver of imports as manufacturing demand.
And that's still the case even after the Qingdao port
scandal last year. The scandal, centred on the alleged multiple
pledging of metal, may have caused banks to tighten their
lending criteria, but there is still twice as much copper, maybe
more, sitting in Shanghai's bonded zone as there is in the
London Metal Exchange's global warehouse network.
Nor are Chinese financiers the only entities buying and
holding copper.
BUYING POWER
The ultimate copper buyer anywhere in the world is the
government stockpile manager, the State Reserves Bureau (SRB),
tasked with accumulating inventories of a metal classified by
the Chinese government as strategic.
The SRB is a countercyclical buyer, seeking to soak up metal
when it's cheap and releasing it only at times of extreme
famine.
The best example of this, and incidentally the strongest
proof of why Dr Copper doesn't exist, happened in 2009.
True, copper had just collapsed to the $3,000-per-tonne
level as financial crisis morphed into manufacturing crisis.
Although frankly you didn't need Dr Copper to tell you that.
Every industrial commodity, from aluminium to zinc, was
screaming the same thing.
But then the copper price staged a spectacular rally over
the course of 2009.
Why? Quite evidently it wasn't a reflection of any similar
Lazarus-like recovery in global manufacturing, parts of which
are still not back to pre-crisis levels.
The generic driver of that rebound was China's massive,
infrastructure-heavy stimulus package unveiled at the end of
2008. The specific driver was a confirmation by the SRB around
the same time that it was buying.
Everyone in copper knew that if the ultimate buyer was in
the market, prices were going to go only one way.
DR COPPER ISN'T REAL
So what is this week's copper price rout really telling us?
Not that the world economy is melting down again as it was
the last time copper prices hit these levels.
Global copper demand is still going to rise this year, even
if it's at a slower pace due to the slowdown in China, the
world's biggest user. Even there, though, the ICSG is looking
for real industrial demand growth, excluding financiers'
appetite for metal as collateral, of around 5 percent, a faster
pace than just about anywhere else.
The SRB, meanwhile, is likely to be incentivised to buy more
for its stocks, bolstering imports.
Rather, it's telling us that world supply will accelerate
further in 2015 to the point that the refined copper market may
well record its first year of surplus after five years of
deficit.
That, after all, is why the price has been steadily eroding
for many months, leaving it suspended at the start of this week
above a chart vacuum below the $6,000 level, a red flag to the
already massing bears.
And it's also telling us that Chinese funds are the new
alpha-males in the copper market. It was their combined
early-morning bear attack on Wednesday that sent the market
tumbling with technical funds everywhere else following them
through the chart breach.
Copper, like any other commodity, is a complex mesh of
supply and demand drivers, interlaced with stocking cycles,
prone to periods of irrational exuberance and equally irrational
despair.
Markets are messy, unpredictable and correspondingly
volatile. They cannot be reduced to a one-dimensional character
with supposed omniscience.
If Dr Copper hasn't been telling you that, it's because he
doesn't exist. Sorry to be the one to break the news.
