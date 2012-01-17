TOKYO Jan 17 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co , Japan's second-biggest copper smelter, said on Tuesday it had been unable to agree an annual contract to buy copper ore from BHP Billiton in 2012, with talks on processing fees having broken down.

A company spokesman declined to comment on details.

Japanese firms normally purchase more than 200,000 tonnes of copper content a year from BHP Billiton, out of total imports of some 300,000 tonnes.

Japan's biggest smelter, Pan Pacific Copper, said on Tuesday it was still in talks with BHP on an annual contract for 2012, but negotiations had been delayed due to the halting of operations at its 200,000 tonnes a year Saganoseki smelter in southeast Japan after a fire.

"Talks have been delayed, but we haven't left the table," a company spokesman said.