* Copper cathode premium ticks up to 4.5-5 cents
* Q2 smelter shutdown, warehouse queues support premium
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. copper cathode
premiums inched higher this week, underpinned by drawdowns of
stocks at U.S. warehouses and the prospect of a potential
tightening in supply in the second quarter.
Demand for physical copper in the United States has been
slow to get going this year as an overhang of contractual
material has left many consumers largely out of the spot market.
But an impending planned shutdown of Rio Tinto's
Kennecott Utah Copper's Garfield smelter in May will likely draw
some players back in if metal availability issues at the
warehouses worsen, industry participants said.
"I have not been in the market for any spot cathode, but I
am seeing the stocks going down in the LME/U.S.-based warehouses
and wondering if that's going to start affecting things," said
one consumer who has been using 2011 contractual material for
his early year needs.
Premiums for primary cathode were said to have edged up to
4.5 to 5 cents this week from 4 to 5 cents per lb in early
February.
While only odd truck loads and small-lot deals were said to
be being conducted, one smaller deal was reported as high as 6
cents per lb in the Northeast, given the higher freight rates
and fast delivery time.
While not indicative of overall business, the 6-cent deal
was a sign that buyers are more willing to pay up for material
needed more in a shorter time frame.
"The premiums might trend a little higher because the
potential buyer is waiting until the last possible minute and
doesn't mind paying a little higher premium to get the copper
rather than sit with a surplus of material," a trader said.
A seller said he was fielding inquiries for units this past
week, but was unable to come together with the buyer on price.
"From where my premium is, it did not suit," he said.
"I am looking at the fact that if you need units, your
options for March are to go to the exchange and get into the
queue."
And the queues appear to be growing.
In New Orleans where the amount of cancelled warrants --
metal tagged for future delivery -- are more than half the total
inventory, the queue has blown out to two months, traders said.
Delivery delays are now developing in the St. Louis
warehouse system, where more than a third of the total inventory
is cancelled tonnage.
A significant portion of St. Louis warrants were Kennecott
material, which is unpopular with some users due to its high
bismuth content, traders said.
Last month, traders and analysts said cancellations in New
Orleans were likely material being moved offshore to fulfil
contracts cut short by strikes or smelter shutdowns, but with a
negative Chinese arbitrage, the trade did not make a lot of
sense now.
"It will cost you $35 to get it out of the (St. Louis)
warehouse, and another $100 to get it to China ... if you can
buy from a Chilean producer for $70, $80 to $100, it doesn't
make sense," a New York trader said.
Others offered conflicting views, unsure whether it was a
warehouse reshuffling of inventory or a re-positioning by
traders in anticipation of Kennecott's shutdown.
"I don't know if it's all a warehouse game or is it somebody
realizing that they are not going to have this off-take that we
normally have from the Kennecott production, so let's get some
metal in the queue and be prepared for March and April so that
we have metal to deliver to our customers," the physical trader
said.
Kennecott is the second-largest copper producer in the
United States, accounting for nearly 25 percent of U.S. copper
production.
The company plans to shut down its Garfield smelter for
nearly the entire month of May for care and maintenance, a
spokesman for the smelter's owner, Rio Tinto, said, spurring
some concerns about supply during the seasonally busier second
quarter.
"If you know that Kennecott sells a lot of their production
to the trade and they are going to have less production to sell,
then that trader or merchant may need to be positioning
themselves for that," one physical trader said.
"That probably means it's going to tighten up the U.S.
market, and when that happens it may increase the premiums a
little bit."