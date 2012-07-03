July 3 Copper Mountain Mining Corp : * Announces second quarter 2012 concentrate shipments * In Q2 the mine completed 3 shipments of concentrate to smelters in Japan containing 18.1 million pounds of Copper * Resently reviewing 2012 mine plane with a view of further optimization to maximize Copper production. * Q2 gross sale value,based on provisional pricing is estimated at $74 million for southern British Columbia mine