SANTIAGO Dec 12 Chilean bank and takeover target CorpBanca confirmed on Thursday it had received merger offers from "recognized" banking operators.

CorpBanca did not disclose the names of the bidders, but said in a statement that no agreement had yet been reached. It also said billionaire Alvaro Saieh, who owns a controlling stake in the bank, would "maintain a relevant shareholding and management control."

Last week, Reuters reported CorpBanca was close to a sale and that Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were the frontrunners.