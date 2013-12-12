SANTIAGO Dec 12 Chilean bank and takeover
target CorpBanca confirmed on Thursday it had received
merger offers from "recognized" banking operators.
CorpBanca did not disclose the names of the bidders, but
said in a statement that no agreement had yet been reached. It
also said billionaire Alvaro Saieh, who owns a controlling stake
in the bank, would "maintain a relevant shareholding and
management control."
Last week, Reuters reported CorpBanca was close to a sale
and that Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA and
Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were the
frontrunners.