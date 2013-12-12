SANTIAGO Dec 12 Chilean bank CorpBanca
confirmed it had received merger offers but said it would only
accept a bid that allows billionaire businessman Alvaro Saieh to
retain some control in the bank.
Saieh owns about a 55 percent controlling stake in
CorpBanca, Chile's fifth-largest and oldest bank, which also has
operations in Colombia.
CorpBanca did not disclose the names of the bidders but said
in a statement to securities regulator on Thursday that it was
analyzing offers from "recognized banking operators" and that no
agreement had yet been reached.
"Whichever one is implemented, the Saieh group will maintain
a relevant shareholding and management control," it said.
Last week, Reuters reported that Brazil's Itau Unibanco
Holding SA and Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria were the frontrunners in the pursuit of
CorpBanca.
On Wednesday, Itau confirmed it was in talks with the
Chilean bank, but the head of Itau's investment banking unit
said that it had no interest in a minority stake.
BBVA, like CorpBanca, has significant operations in
Colombia. A tie-up between the two would create Colombia's No. 2
lender, which could be the key selling point for a deal,
analysts have said.
Canada's Scotiabank and Chinese banks have also shown
interest in CorpBanca, according to local media reports.
A source close to CorpBanca's merger negotiations said on
Thursday that the process had been "dynamic" and that preference
for one bidder or another could change from day to day.
CorpBanca told Reuters this week that there was no hurry and
no deadline as the bank wanted to clinch the best deal it could,
Colombia-born Saieh is seeking to raise cash for parent
group CorpGroup after an accounting error led its retail
business, SMU, which runs one of Chile's biggest supermarkets,
to breach debt covenants earlier this year.
Concerns over SMU's problems led CorpBanca's shares to an
all-time low in August. They have since recovered, boosted
partly by news of the merger talks, and were flat at 7,100
Chilean pesos on Thursday, valuing the company at around 2.4
trillion Chilean pesos ($4.5 billion).