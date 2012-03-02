By Kelli Dugan
MOBILE, Ala, March 1 U.S. Coast Guard
officials have identified the four crew members aboard a
helicopter that crashed into Mobile Bay during a training
exercise on Tuesday, killing one and leaving the three others
missing.
Chief Petty Officer Fernando Jorge was found unresponsive
and was later pronounced dead, according to a Coast Guard
statement issued on Thursday.
The search continued Thursday for the remaining crew
members: Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Knight, Lt. j.g. Thomas
Cameron and Lt. Cmdr. Dale Taylor.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Bill Colclough said efforts to
raise the aircraft submerged in the muddy waters off Alabama's
coast began around 3 a.m. on Thursday, but the missing crew
members were not inside.
Dense fog and choppy conditions have hampered search
efforts, but a salvage vessel did successfully recover the
aircraft's fuselage overnight, he said.
The helicopter crashed in Mobile Bay just after 8:30 p.m.
on Tuesday southwest of Point Clear, Alabama. The flight
originated from the Aviation Training Center in Mobile.