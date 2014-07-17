By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK, July 17
NEW YORK, July 17 Michelle Phan has garnered
millions of adoring Internet fans for teaching them how to look
like Lady Gaga, Angelina Jolie or even Barbie, but a popular
dance music record label is not one of them.
Ultra Records LLC and Ultra International Music Publishing
LLC are suing Phan for copyright infringement, alleging she used
songs and compilations from some of the world's biggest dance
music DJs and groups in her creative videos without a license.
The case, filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in
Los Angeles, makes it clear the label has only begun its search
of Phan's many online productions, but has so far uncovered
dozens of infringements, according to the complaint. Those
videos have been viewed more than 150 million times, the
plaintiffs said.
Among the Ultra artists Phan seems to have used the most,
the complaint said, is Kaskade, a globally renowned U.S. DJ who
was nominated for a Grammy last year.
Phan rose to prominence on the Internet with cosmetic and
make-up instructional videos. Her "Barbie Transformation
Tutorial," in which she instructs on how to look like the iconic
plastic doll, has been viewed more than 54 million times. Her
Lady Gaga how-to, more than 45 million times.
Phan has more than 6.6 million subscribers to her YouTube
video channel.
As one of YouTube's biggest stars, she has participated in
an advertising campaign for the online video service and in
national advertising for Dr. Pepper.
Her videos have become increasingly sophisticated, showing
Phan in different locales, some resembling music videos
themselves. They continue to offer make-up advice, and are often
accompanied by music.
The record label and music publisher contend Phan has
profited from the use of their artists' tracks and compilations.
For instance, in her "Night Life Favorites" video, Phan advises
on what to carry for a night on the town. The suit said the
video uses Kaskade's song "4AM."
Her Internet fame has also led to a book and the design of a
makeup line, according to the complaint.
The plaintiffs said Phan had been informed she did not
possess a license "and yet continues to willfully infringe in
blatant disregard of Plaintiff's rights of ownership."
The companies are seeking an injunction to stop Phan's use
of the music and either maximum statutory damages of $150,000
for each infringed work or unspecified damages to be determined.
Attorneys for Phan or the plaintiffs could not immediately
be reached for comment.
The case is Ultra International Music Publishing LLC and
Ultra Records LLC v. Michelle Phan, U.S. District Court, Central
District of California, No. 14-05533.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Ted Botha and Dan
Grebler)