LONDON Nov 24 Shareholders in bookmaker
Ladbrokes backed its 2.3 billion pound ($3.5 billion)
tie-up with Gala Coral, a deal it hopes will give it the clout
to make a bigger splash online where it has been outgunned by
rivals.
The holders of 96 percent of Ladbrokes shares voted to
approve the deal at a meeting on Tuesday.
Opposition to the merger has been led Irish billionaire
Dermot Desmond, who says it will not be the answer to Ladbrokes'
online problems and will instead saddle the group with debt and
result in lower payouts to shareholders.
Desmond, who holds a 2.8 percent stake, vowed after the
meeting to continue the fight.
"This is only the first round of 15 rounds, or 10 rounds or
seven rounds," he said. "There's a long way to go."
Desmond said one option would be to convene another
shareholders meeting, for which he would need the support of the
holders of 5 percent of the shares.
($1 = 0.6630 pounds)
