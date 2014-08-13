Aug 13 Corbion Nv

* Q2 2014 sales of 188.3 million, -0.9% compared to q2 2013

* Organic sales growth was 1.1%, mostly driven by the biochemicals market segment with organic growth of 13.3%.

* Ebitda in q2 2014 decreased by 2.9% to 26.4 million.

* H1 2014 net sales was on par compared to H1 2013 at  371.0 million, capex level in H2 is expected to be lower compared to H1