Oct 30 Corbion Nv :

* Initiated "streamline", program to align organization to new portfolio choices, simplify business processes, optimize manufacturing footprint

* Plan includes the consolidation of blending operations in Totowa, New Jersey, USA, triggering the closure of our Kansas avenue facility

* Will accelerate its thrust into the biotechnology arena, making the next step in the bioplastics value chain by becoming a PLA producer

* As a result of lower estimated cash outlays in the coming years corbion plans to raise its regular dividend to 35-45 pct of the net profit

* Will result in about 200 job losses across the company and annual cost savings of eur 20 million, both by 2016

* Continues to target a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.5x, over the investment cycle