Oct 30 Corbion Nv :
* Initiated "streamline", program to align organization to
new portfolio choices, simplify business processes, optimize
manufacturing footprint
* Plan includes the consolidation of blending operations in
Totowa, New Jersey, USA, triggering the closure of our Kansas
avenue facility
* Will accelerate its thrust into the biotechnology arena,
making the next step in the bioplastics value chain by becoming
a PLA producer
* As a result of lower estimated cash outlays in the coming
years corbion plans to raise its regular dividend to 35-45 pct
of the net profit
* Will result in about 200 job losses across the company and
annual cost savings of eur 20 million, both by 2016
* Continues to target a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.5x, over
the investment cycle
