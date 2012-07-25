July 25 Shoe maker Crocs Inc's quarterly profit rose as strong growth rate in Asia boosted revenue, sending its shares up 8 percent after the bell.

Net income for the quarter rose to $61.5 million, or 68 cents per share, up from $55.5 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, known for its colorful clogs, said revenue rose 12 percent to $330.9 million.