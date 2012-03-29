SINGAPORE, March 28 Shares of Singapore's
Cordlife Group Ltd, a cord blood and tissue banking
service provider, opened 18 percent above its initial public
offering price, indicating strong interest in new issues.
Cordlife shares edged up to S$0.595 after opening at S$0.585
each, on a volume of 11.5 million shares.
The IPO of Cordlife, which was 3.8 times subscribed, raised
net proceeds of S$26.3 million and sold 60 million new shares at
S$0.495 each, the company said.
Cordlife stores more than 35,000 cord blood units in
Singapore and Hong Kong. PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte Ltd
is the issue manager and co-placement agent, while UOB Kay Hian
Private Ltd is the underwriter and co-placement agent.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)