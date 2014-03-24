BRIEF-Orient Securities issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 3 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche 3 years subordinated bonds worth 1.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.9 percent
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. antitrust authorities have put conditions on CoreLogic Inc's proposed $661 million buy of DataQuick Information Systems after assessing that the deal would limit competition in the market for certain bulk real estate data.
The Federal Trade Commission's proposed settlement order requires CoreLogic to license to Renwood RealtyTrac, its national assessor and recorder bulk data as well as several ancillary data sets that DataQuick provides to its customers.
CoreLogic is the largest provider of certain national real estate assessor and recorder data in the United States. DataQuick offers licenses for national assessor and recorder bulk data. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche 3 years subordinated bonds worth 1.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.9 percent
BEIJING, April 27 China will continue to push forward the internationalization of the yuan currency, and further promote free trade and investment, central bank vice governor Fan Yifei said on Thursday.