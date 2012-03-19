March 19 Hedge fund Highfields Capital Management on Monday criticized CoreLogic Inc's proposed corporate governance changes as inadequate, calling the data and analytics company's plans to expand its board a "minor cosmetic" adjustment.

"Today's announcement of a simple board expansion does not go nearly far enough and reminds us of half measures taken in the past," longtime shareholder Jonathon Jacobson, who runs the $11.6 billion Boston-based fund, said in a sharply worded statement.

Several hours before, Santa Ana, California-based CoreLogic said it would add two board directors, hire recruiting firm Spencer Stuart to find them, and postpone its annual meeting for several weeks in order to select the new members.

Highfields is CoreLogic's second-biggest shareholder, with a 7.65 percent stake. While Highfields prefers to avoid the limelight, its recent public calls for change at CoreLogic have placed it in a small but growing number of high-profile investors in other companies - including Daniel Loeb and William Ackman - who are pushing for improved management and better returns for shareholders.

To Highfields, CoreLogic's plan suggests that the board wants to make only "minor cosmetic changes rather than recognizing that shareholders deserve better stewardship of the Company's world class assets," Jacobson wrote.

CoreLogic had no immediate response to the concerns of Highfields, which has been a shareholder since 2007.

Highfields' increasing displeasure boiled over in the last few weeks when the fund made two public appeals after CoreLogic abandoned plans for a strategic review.

As one of the largest shareholders, Highfields could be asked to be involved in the process of selecting new board member, a person familiar with the fund's operations said.

CoreLogic shares were up 2 cents at $16.81 on Monday afternoon. The shares have climbed steadily since Feb. 28 - surging 8 percent that day alone - when Highfields first spoke publicly about management shortcomings.