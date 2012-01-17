Jan 17CoreLogic Inc, which provides data to the real estate and mortgage sectors, said it expects to take a pre-tax charge related to the consolidation of its facilities in Westlake, Texas.

As part of its cost reduction plan, the company stopped using two buildings last month and expects a pre-tax charge of $12 million to $16 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.

Last month, First American Financial Corp dropped its plan to buy CoreLogic, two months after it made an offer.

Santa Ana, California-based CoreLogic hired advisory firm Greenhill & Co to help explore options, including a possible sale or merger.