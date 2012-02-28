* Highfields says would consider all options
* Options could include launching proxy fight
* Highfields objected to CEO choice two years ago
* CoreLogic called off strategic review process
By Tanya Agrawal and Paritosh Bansal
Feb 28 Highfields Capital Management LP, a
large CoreLogic Inc investor, is calling for a change
in the company's management and board after the data and
analytics firm ended a strategic review process in favor of its
own business plan.
Highfields, which owns about 7.6 percent of CoreLogic, said
it was "very disappointed" with the company's decision and would
consider all its options if the company did not engage in
discussions, and changed Chief Executive Anand Nallathambi.
These options could include a proxy fight at CoreLogic,
which earlier this month extended the deadline for shareholders
to put up proposals at its annual meeting to March 19.
In Highfields cross-hairs is Nallathambi, who has been CEO
since the company was spun off from title insurer First American
Corp in June 2010. CoreLogic's shares have fallen some
26 percent since then.
Highfields Managing Director Farhad Nanji said Nallathambi
met them when he was made the CEO.
"We told him that he wasn't ready. We told the board he
wasn't ready," Nanji said. "The board and the chairman came back
to us and said, 'We have a lot of confidence in him, please give
us a year or two. Trust me if the results aren't there we will
hold him accountable.'
"Two years have gone by, the company and its shares have
underperformed, and he's not been held accountable," he said.
CoreLogic's second-quarter revenue fell 4 percent
year-on-year to $396 million, as a housing slump brought down
mortgage originations and hit earnings.
In August last year, Corelogic hired boutique advisory firm
Greenhill & Co Inc to help explore options, including a
possible sale.
Sources said in September that at least two strategic buyers
and five private equity firms had shown interest in the company.
Last December, First American Financial dropped its plan to
acquire the company, two months after it offered to buy its
former unit, without citing a reason.
On Monday, CoreLogic said it had decided to end the review
process and instead would pursue an "enhanced operating plan",
which includes cost cuts, selling off non-core, lower margin
businesses and adding new senior management.
It said it had also reduced its U.S. workforce by 7 percent
in the last quarter, and posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss,
and maintained its full-year profit forecast.
However, the plan has failed to mollify Highfields, which
said CoreLogic had a dismal track record in acquisitions.
It also said the company spent $161 million during the
second quarter of 2011 to repurchase its shares at an average
price of $18.51. CoreLogic's shares were trading at $14.91, up
5.5 percent, on Tuesday.
CoreLogic, on a conference call with analysts, said it would
not answer any questions regarding strategic options, but
expects its first-quarter adjusted revenue to be higher than in
the prior quarter as it continues to cut costs.