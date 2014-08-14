Aug 14 Cor&Fja AG : * Says H1 EBITDA amounting to 8.1 million euros (as per 30 June 2013: -5.1

million euros) * Says H1 turnover of 50.8 million euros (as per 30 June 2013: 63.1 million

euros) * Says generated consolidated earnings amounting to 5.0 million euros as of

euros) * Sees FY EBITDA of some 11.0 million euros in the current 2014 financial year * Sees 2014 turnover of roughly 100.0 million euros