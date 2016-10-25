LONDON Oct 25 Banks are lining up around 540m
of debt financing to back a potential sale of Belgian aluminium
systems manufacturer Corialis, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Advent, which acquired Corialis from Sagard and Ergon in
2014, has hired Rothschild to manage the sales process, the
banking sources said.
"Corialis has performed better than expected so if they sell
now the IRR would look great," one of the sources said.
First round bids in an auction process were due last week
and the deal has attracted significant attention from buyout
firms, which would require debt financing to back a deal, the
sources said.
Advent was not immediately available to comment.
Some 540m of debt financing equates to around six times
Corialis' approximate 90m Ebitda, the sources said.
Advent's 2014 buyout of Corialis was backed with
480m-equivalent loan from Jefferies, Rabobank and UBS.
Corialis is a supplier of aluminium systems for windows,
doors, conservatories and curtain walls across countries
including Belgium, France, the UK and Poland.
