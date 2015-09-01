(Corrects to show buys stake in, not all of, Coricraft)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 Buyout firm Actis has
bought a significant minority stake in South African furniture
retailer Coricraft, it said on Tuesday, marking the latest deal
by the private equity investor to tap Africa's fast-growing
consumer industries.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
"We believe Coricraft Group has significant growth potential
given its high quality, aspirational, value offering," Natalie
Kolbe, partner at Actis, said in a statement.
Actis, which has nearly $7.6 billion assets under
management, is one the biggest private equity players in Africa.
Its investments have included development of shopping malls
and consumer-facing industries.
Africa's consumption prospects have been in the spotlight
since at least 2010 when Wal-Mart Stores Inc announced a
deal to buy into South Africa's Massmart, a deal that
gave it a foothold in several African countries.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)