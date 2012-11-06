LONDON Nov 6 Corin Group PLC : * Stmnt re share price movement * Confirms that it is in advanced discussions with 2IL Orthopaedics Limited * Talks may lead to an offer for the entire issued share capital of Corin at

seventy pence per ordinary share in cash * 2IL is required by December 4, to announce intention to make offer or that it

does not intend to make an offer