May 4 Corinthian Colleges Inc, the
for-profit college operator hamstrung by federal and state
investigations, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Monday,
about a week after announcing it would shutter its remaining
campuses and cease operations.
Santa Ana, Calif.-based Corinthian listed debts of more than
$143 million and assets of just $19.2 million, saying in court
papers the bankruptcy would help it "complete the orderly
wind-down of its operations."
Corinthian was in hot water for allegedly misleading
students and investors about its finances and job placement
rates. In April, the Department of Education fined Corinthian
$30 million for misrepresenting job placement rates to students
in its Heald College system, and determined that Heald would no
longer be allowed to enroll students.
On April 26, the company announced it would close its
remaining campuses and work to find other schools for roughly
16,000 affected students.
Late last year, Corinthian sold off more than half its
campuses to non-profit education provider ECMC Group Inc.
Thirteen campuses, included Everest and WyoTech in California,
remained open up to the April 26 announcement.
For-profit education companies such as Corinthian, Apollo
Education Group Inc and Strayer Education Inc, have struggled to
attract students since a 2010 government crackdown revealed high
student debt loads, low graduation rates and poor employability
of graduates.
Founded in 1995, Corinthian was one of the largest U.S.
for-profit college operators, at one point employing more than
10,000 people, and running more than 100 campuses with 74,000
total students, court papers show.
In court briefs, the company reported around $100 million
outstanding under a loan agreement on which Bank of America
is agent. Lenders signed a number of forbearance
agreements throughout the last year.
The company is represented in bankruptcy by lawyers at
Richards Layton & Finger. FTI Consulting's William Nolan was
tapped as its chief restructuring officer.
(Reporting by Nick Brown)