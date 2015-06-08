WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. Department of
Education said on Monday it was moving to forgive much of the
federal student debt of some of the 78,000 students who had
attended the now-bankrupt Corinthian Colleges.
It will let students who left the schools run by the major
for-profit chain on or after June 20 last year receive a
closed-school discharge of their federal student loans. This is
instead of the usual period of 120 days up until it closed its
last campuses on April 26, effectively adding about six months
to the eligibility period.
Santa Ana, California-based Corinthian, which had operated
the Heald College, Everest and WyoTech schools and offered
degrees in healthcare and trades, filed for bankruptcy on May 4.
It entered Chapter 11 with $143 million in debt and about $19
million in assets, according to Delaware bankruptcy court
documents.
Late last year, Corinthian sold off more than half its
campuses to non-profit education provider ECMC Group Inc.
Thirteen campuses, included Everest and WyoTech in California,
remained open up to the April 26 announcement.
In April, the Department of Education fined Corinthian $30
million for misrepresenting job placement rates to students in
its Heald College system, and said that Heald would no longer be
allowed to enroll students.
Founded in 1995, Corinthian was one of the largest U.S.
for-profit college operators, at one point employing more than
10,000 people, and running more than 100 campuses with 74,000
total students, court papers show.
For-profit education companies such as Corinthian, Apollo
Education Group Inc and Strayer Education Inc, have struggled to
attract students since a 2010 government crackdown revealed high
student debt loads, low graduation rates and poor employability
of graduates.
