WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. consumer finance watchdog on Tuesday sued Corinthian Colleges for alleged predatory lending, saying that the for-profit institute lured students into taking out private student loans by touting "bogus" job prospects and using illegal debt-collection methods.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it wants the company to pay $500 million in relief for the tens of thousands of students affected.

(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)