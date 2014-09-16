(Adds details on the lawsuit and background on Corinthian
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. consumer finance
watchdog on Tuesday sued Corinthian Colleges for
alleged predatory lending, saying that the for-profit institute
lured students into taking out private student loans by touting
"bogus" job prospects and using illegal debt-collection methods.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it wants the
for-profit college company to pay $500 million in relief for the
tens of thousands of students affected.
The CFPB's move is another blow for the company, which in
July announced it had reached a deal with the Department of
Education to sell most of its campuses or close them down within
six months, part of a severe government crackdown on the sector.
The for-profit college industry, which relies heavily on
federal student aid funds, has come under fire in recent years
for high student debt loads, low graduation rates and poor
employability of graduates.
Corinthian describes itself as one of the largest higher
education companies in the United States and Canada and also
operates under the names Heald, Everest, and WyoTech. The Santa
Ana, California-based company did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Its shares were down 30 percent on Tuesday afternoon to
$0.09.
The CFPB suit says that Corinthian led students to believe
that upon graduation, they would get good enough jobs to pay off
their private student loans, that it inflated job placement
rates and used illegal tactics to force students to pay their
loans while still enrolled in school.
To lure students, the CFPB said, Corinthian created fake
employers, paid off legitimate employers to hire its graduates
on a temporary basis, just long enough to count them as
employed, and also created fake job placement services.
"Our investigation found that students were denied computer
access, blocked from signing up for classes, prevented from
buying books, and they even had their diplomas held hostage
unless they paid up," CFPB director Richard Cordray told
reporters at a press call.
Last year, California also sued the company for
misrepresenting job placement rates to its students and
investors, false and predatory advertising and securities fraud.
U.S. for-profit colleges, including Apollo Education Group
, Strayer Education Inc, and ITT Educational
Services Inc, have struggled over the last few years
amid the increased scrutiny.
The CFPB in February sued Indiana-based ITT, which also
operates as ITT Tech and Daniel Webster College, for predatory
lending.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank law gave the CFPB oversight of several
consumer issues, including student loans.
"We want to put an end to these predatory practices and get
relief for the students who are bearing the weight of more than
half a billion dollars in Corinthian's private student loans,"
Cordray said.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, G
Crosse and Cynthia Osterman)