* Sees Q4 EPS $0.10-$0.12 vs est $0.15
* Sees Q4 new enrollment up 4-6 pct
* Q3 new enrollment up 2 pct
* Q3 adj EPS $0.15 vs est $0.16
* Shares down as much as 19 pct
By Megha Mandavia
May 3 For-profit education company Corinthian
Colleges Inc said it expects the next fiscal year to be
challenging as it stops signing up students without a
high-school diploma and sells some of its campuses.
Shares of the company fell as much as 19 percent to a low of
$3.15 on Thursday morning on the Nasdaq, making the stock one of
the biggest percentage losers on the exchange.
Corinthian - known for its Everest, Heald and WyoTech
campuses - said it expects hardly any growth in new enrollment
for the first half of 2013. New enrollment is a key indicator
for future revenue potential.
The company said it was planning to introduce new diploma
programs to make up for the loss of students without a
high-school diploma, who make up 5.6 percent of its total
population. It will stop enrolling them from July 1 as they lose
access to federal student aid.
But it expects to see a significant positive impact on its
financial results only from the second half of fiscal 2013.
The new enrollment trajectory is turning positive. But the
elimination of students lacking high-school diploma will start
pressuring growth again, said Citigroup analyst James Samford.
Corinthian posted quarterly earnings that missed market
estimates on lower margins. But new student enrollment picked up
2 percent after five straight quarters of decline.
The company - hit the most in the new regulatory environment
that has plagued for-profit colleges for more than a year - also
forecast new student enrollment to grow by 4 to 6 percent in the
fourth-quarter, compared with a fall of 27.3 percent last year.
The sliding new enrollment was triggered by changes in
admission practices that colleges made after the U.S. government
moved to keep unethical practices, low graduation rates and huge
student debt loads in check.
Enrollments across the sector have started showing signs of
picking up at colleges that changed their policies sooner than
others to better comply with the regulations. But the turnaround
will likely take a while to stabilize.
DOWNSIZING PLANS
Corinthian also said it will sell four Everest campuses and
shut down three campuses to reduce debt default rates. This can
hurt enrollment growth.
Market leader Apollo Group had said in March
enrollments could fall sharply as it struggles to attract
students amid strict admission policies. This came in after a
strong rebound in new student sign-ups in the first quarter.
The company expects fourth-quarter profit between 10 and 12
cents per share, compared with analysts expectations of 15 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It posted adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share from
continuing operations for the third quarter, compared with
Street expectations of 16 cents per share.
Peer Lincoln Educational Services Corp swung to a
quarterly loss as new enrollments continued to fall. It forecast
a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss.
Lincoln shares were down 3 percent at $6.65 on the same
exchange.