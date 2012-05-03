* Sees Q4 EPS $0.10-$0.12 vs est $0.15

* Sees Q4 new enrollment up 4-6 pct

* Q3 new enrollment up 2 pct

* Q3 adj EPS $0.15 vs est $0.16

* Shares down as much as 19 pct

By Megha Mandavia

May 3 For-profit education company Corinthian Colleges Inc said it expects the next fiscal year to be challenging as it stops signing up students without a high-school diploma and sells some of its campuses.

Shares of the company fell as much as 19 percent to a low of $3.15 on Thursday morning on the Nasdaq, making the stock one of the biggest percentage losers on the exchange.

Corinthian - known for its Everest, Heald and WyoTech campuses - said it expects hardly any growth in new enrollment for the first half of 2013. New enrollment is a key indicator for future revenue potential.

The company said it was planning to introduce new diploma programs to make up for the loss of students without a high-school diploma, who make up 5.6 percent of its total population. It will stop enrolling them from July 1 as they lose access to federal student aid.

But it expects to see a significant positive impact on its financial results only from the second half of fiscal 2013.

The new enrollment trajectory is turning positive. But the elimination of students lacking high-school diploma will start pressuring growth again, said Citigroup analyst James Samford.

Corinthian posted quarterly earnings that missed market estimates on lower margins. But new student enrollment picked up 2 percent after five straight quarters of decline.

The company - hit the most in the new regulatory environment that has plagued for-profit colleges for more than a year - also forecast new student enrollment to grow by 4 to 6 percent in the fourth-quarter, compared with a fall of 27.3 percent last year.

The sliding new enrollment was triggered by changes in admission practices that colleges made after the U.S. government moved to keep unethical practices, low graduation rates and huge student debt loads in check.

Enrollments across the sector have started showing signs of picking up at colleges that changed their policies sooner than others to better comply with the regulations. But the turnaround will likely take a while to stabilize.

DOWNSIZING PLANS

Corinthian also said it will sell four Everest campuses and shut down three campuses to reduce debt default rates. This can hurt enrollment growth.

Market leader Apollo Group had said in March enrollments could fall sharply as it struggles to attract students amid strict admission policies. This came in after a strong rebound in new student sign-ups in the first quarter.

The company expects fourth-quarter profit between 10 and 12 cents per share, compared with analysts expectations of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It posted adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share from continuing operations for the third quarter, compared with Street expectations of 16 cents per share.

Peer Lincoln Educational Services Corp swung to a quarterly loss as new enrollments continued to fall. It forecast a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss.

Lincoln shares were down 3 percent at $6.65 on the same exchange.