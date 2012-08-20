Aug 20 For-profit education provider Corinthian Colleges Inc reported fourth-quarter results that missed analysts' estimates and forecast a slowdown in student sign-up growth.

Corinthian, known for its Everest, Heald and WyoTech campuses, forecast first-quarter earnings of 3 cents to 5 cents per share and revenue of $395 million to $405 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share and revenue of $407 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Corinthian expects new student growth to be nearly flat in the first quarter.

Student sign-ups rose 8.4 percent for the fourth quarter - the company's second straight increase after five quarters of decline.

Corinthian's fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations rose to $8.3 million, or 10 cents per share, from $7.0 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected 11 cents per share.