Aug 20 For-profit education provider Corinthian
Colleges Inc reported fourth-quarter results that
missed analysts' estimates and forecast a slowdown in student
sign-up growth.
Corinthian, known for its Everest, Heald and WyoTech
campuses, forecast first-quarter earnings of 3 cents to 5 cents
per share and revenue of $395 million to $405 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share and
revenue of $407 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Corinthian expects new student growth to be nearly flat in
the first quarter.
Student sign-ups rose 8.4 percent for the fourth quarter -
the company's second straight increase after five quarters of
decline.
Corinthian's fourth-quarter profit from continuing
operations rose to $8.3 million, or 10 cents per share, from
$7.0 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts expected 11 cents per share.