Jan 31 For-profit education provider Corinthian Colleges Inc reported a quarterly loss and said new student enrollments dipped.

The company also said it received an investigative subpoena from the California Attorney General as part of a broader investigation of the for-profit education industry in California.

Corinthian reported a net loss of $68,000 for the second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $1.8 million a year earlier.