AMSTERDAM Dec 4 Dutch retail property owner Corio said it would sell 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) worth of assets in the next three to four years, and link its dividend policy to its performance.

Corio will sell about 20 percent of its property portfolio because these assets are usually smaller shopping centres, which on average show lower rental income growth and draw fewer customers compared with its big shopping centres, Corio said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company will also propose to its shareholders a change of its dividend policy as of next year, aiming to pay out 80 to 90 percent of its operating profit instead of increasing the payout by the average inflation rate in the euro zone. ($1=0.7650 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Mike Nesbit)