BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
AMSTERDAM Dec 13 Corio NV : * Corio successfully placed EUR 85 m bond issue * The proceeds of this transaction will be used for general corporate purposes * The EUR 85 m bond issue has a 3.516% coupon and the issue price is 100%. The bonds will be placed with two institutional investors.
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.