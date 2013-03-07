AMSTERDAM, March 7 Corio NV :
* Corio appoints Jaap Blokhuis to lead disposal programme
* Corio had finished the process of selecting a COO/CIO
including approval of the Netherlands Authority for the
Financial Markets (AFM). Unfortunately, due to unforeseen
personal medical circumstances, the candidate had to withdraw at
the last moment. The company regrets this situation, but has
full understanding and respect for the decision taken.
* To handle this unexpected situation, Corio has taken
immediate action. Jaap Blokhuis (1958), currently member of
Corio's Supervisory Board, is prepared to resign from the
Supervisory Board to accept a position until a candidate for
COO/CIO can be proposed to the shareholders for appointment.