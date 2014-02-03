BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
AMSTERDAM Feb 3 Corio NV : * Says sold 10 assets in The Netherlands and 1 in France for 213 mln euros * Says disposals concern small to medium sized shopping centres, mainly outside
the metropolitan area * Says ahead of schedule in the execution of the disposal programme in The
Netherlands and France.
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals