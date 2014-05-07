BRIEF-ROYCE & ASSOCIATES REPORTS 5.31 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS
* REPORTS 5.31 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS CORP AS OF DEC. 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jKdj7k) Further company coverage:
May 7 Corio Nv
* Footfall and tenant sales improved 0.9 pct and 0.7 pct, respectively
* Gri like-for-like slightly down, but better than Q4 2013, expected to improve during remainder of 2014 driven by an increase in occupancy
* Successful opening of Nave de vero near Venice (17 april 2014) with a 98 pct occupancy rate
* Vast majority of disposal programme completed
* Q1 of 2014 showed better performance than last quarter of 2013
* CEO- while GRI like-for-like is slightly negative, though better than in Q4 2013, we expect to see further improvement during remainder of year
* Average value of shopping centres increased to eur 125 m and top 25 represents over 70 pct of total portfolio
* Number of large assets, predominantly in france and italy, where we completed repositioning in second half of 2013, have positive impact on performance
* GRI like-for-like in italy outperformed with 3.7 pct in Q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mitek industries says acquired Wrightsoft Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Realogy completes repricing of its approximately $1.1 billion term loan B facility and increases revolver capacity to $1.05 billion