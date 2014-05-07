May 7 Corio Nv

* Footfall and tenant sales improved 0.9 pct and 0.7 pct, respectively

* Gri like-for-like slightly down, but better than Q4 2013, expected to improve during remainder of 2014 driven by an increase in occupancy

* Successful opening of Nave de vero near Venice (17 april 2014) with a 98 pct occupancy rate

* Vast majority of disposal programme completed

* Q1 of 2014 showed better performance than last quarter of 2013

* CEO- while GRI like-for-like is slightly negative, though better than in Q4 2013, we expect to see further improvement during remainder of year

* Average value of shopping centres increased to eur 125 m and top 25 represents over 70 pct of total portfolio

* Number of large assets, predominantly in france and italy, where we completed repositioning in second half of 2013, have positive impact on performance

* GRI like-for-like in italy outperformed with 3.7 pct in Q1 2014