BRIEF-Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 pct stake in ICC Holdings
* Marilyn J. Clinton reports 12.8 percent stake in ICC Holdings Inc as on March 28, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2puSUFQ Further company coverage:
Aug 22 Corio NV
* Status update on Klépierre's intended exchange offer for Corio in accordance with Dutch regulatory requirements
* Klépierre and Corio confirm that they are making good progress on preparations for offer
* Klépierre expects to submit a request for review and approval of its offer memorandum to Netherlands authority for financial markets shortly and, in any event, by 20 October 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S