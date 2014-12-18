(Adds Syngenta comment in 11th paragraph)
Dec 18 Chinese government approval for imports
of a controversial type of Syngenta AG biotech corn
increases the likelihood the seed maker will pay legal
settlements, said some lawyers for U.S. farmers and exporters
suing for damages from grain shipments rejected by Beijing.
They said clearance by China's Ministry of Agriculture -
announced Wednesday by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack,
ends uncertainty about Agrisure Viptera corn's status and could
give Syngenta new price references to calculate potential losses
from the rejections.
The lifting of China's ban also raises hopes of increased
U.S. exports to the world's fastest-growing corn market, which
could support prices.
Syngenta, the world's top crop chemicals company, is
publicly insisting that it has no intention of settling the
lawsuits from commodities traders Cargill Inc and
Archer Daniels Midland Co and dozens of farmers,
claiming hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from the
rejections.
"This is not litigation we wanted, but we intend to defend
it vigorously," a spokesman said on Thursday.
Still, James Pizzirusso, a lawyer representing corn farmers
suing Syngenta, said Beijing's approval of MIR 162 gives the
company an incentive to settle the lawsuits because an end point
to the strain's unapproved status makes it easier to calculate
potential damages. Other plaintiffs' lawywers contacted by
Reuters this week agreed.
China is a crucial market for a historically big U.S. corn
crop, and demand from China is important to preventing further
declines in corn prices that are already hurting U.S. farm
income. China, meanwhile, relies on grain from the U.S. and
other exporters to feed its population.
Over the past year, U.S. corn trading with China has ground
to a near halt as Beijing rejected more than 1.2 million tonnes
of U.S. crops due to co-mingling of the unapproved Viptera
variety, known as MIR 162, in shipments.
The approval, four years after Syngenta made its
application, indicates Beijing is still open to accepting
biotech crops despite public concern over their safety. China
last granted import approval for a GMO grain in June 2013.
Nearly 90 percent of corn in the United States, the world's
top grains producer, is now genetically engineered, according to
the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as farmers embrace
technology that helps kill weeds and fight pests.
Farmers claim China's rejections have pressured corn prices
and hurt their profits. They will monitor prices in the months
after China approves MIR 162 to see how much the market
recovers, said Paul Hanly, who is representing exporter Trans
Coastal Supply Company in a lawsuit against Syngenta.
In November, prices of U.S. distillers' dried grains, a
byproduct of making ethanol from corn, climbed partly on
expectations China would approve MIR 162 after import
restrictions in July halted Chinese orders. The rise in prices
proves the lack of Chinese approval has been a drag on the
market, said Robert Briscoe, a founder of Trans Coastal.
China's acceptance of the strain is unlikely to spark a
prolonged rally in Syngenta's stock price because growers are
expected to cut back on seed and chemical purchases in the face
of declining crop prices following large harvests, analysts
said.
The company's shares rose 3.5 percent on Thursday after
falling to a six-week low on Tuesday. The stock is down about 18
percent since China began rejecting shipments containing MIR 162
in November 2013. Shares of rival Monsanto Co are up 13
percent over the same period.
Patrick Rafaisz, an analyst at Bank Vontobel AG, expects
Syngenta shares to rise further if China officially clears MIR
162 in the coming days. He said approval will allow the company
to avoid losing seed orders from farmers but will not change the
fundamental issue that farm economics are poor.
"It's a product on the market that is competing against
other products," Rafaisz said of MIR 162 corn. "Don't expect
scores of farmers to switch to Syngenta just because it gets
Chinese approval."
