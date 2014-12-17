(Adds Chinese trading sources, detail)
BEIJING/CHICAGO Dec 17 Chinese authorities have
informed some agriculture industry officials the government has
approved U.S. imports of a type of genetically modified corn
developed by Syngenta AG, according to reports from
Agri-Pulse and Bloomberg.
However, three sources at large Chinese importers told
Reuters they had not received notice about an impending
approval, instead suggesting a sudden big order of U.S.
distillers grains, a corn by product, had fuelled expectations
of a breakthrough.
The sources said that even though China's bio-safety
committee had cleared the strain from a food safety standpoint,
the agriculture ministry needed to give its stamp of approval.
"The final decision will probably come in January or
February next year," said one of the trading sources at a
state-owned trading firm.
China's Agriculture Ministry declined to comment and a
Syngenta spokesman said in an email the firm would make an
announcement on the import approval of Agrisure Viptera corn,
known as MIR 162, when it receives official documentation.
Syngenta said on Friday it was expecting China to clear
imports soon.
The timing of Beijing's approval of the MIR 162 corn strain
is sensitive for industry participants as Beijing has rejected
more than 1.2 million tonnes of U.S. corn in the past year due
to commingling of the unapproved variety in shipments.
Global grain handlers Cargill Inc and Archer
Daniels Midland Co, along with dozens of U.S. farmers,
have sued Syngenta for damages over rejections. They claim the
seed company misled the farm industry about the timeline for
approval by China, a major importer.
The issue has also created turmoil in the U.S. distillers'
grain (DDGS) market, as import restrictions of the product in
July led Chinese orders to grind to halt.
However, industry sources said unexpected import orders of
DDGS from Chinese buyers was a sign that an approval was
imminent.
Chinese firms last week bought as much as 900,000 tonnes of
DDGS from the United States, the China National Grain and Oils
Information Center (CNGOIC), a state think-tank, said.
Industry sources said a majority of the cargoes were
purchased by state-owned COFCO, which could have been tipped off
about an imminent approval of MIR 162 corn.
COFCO traders declined to comment.
COFCO booked the cargoes a week earlier at about $250 per
tonne before prices jumped to $320 per tonne, including freight
and cost, said another source with a big buyer.
TAMING EXPECTATIONS OF CHINESE IMPORTS
Expectations of an imminent approval of MIR 162 helped lift
U.S. corn futures to five-month highs on Monday. Front-month
March corn was down 0.12 percent to trade at $4.05-1/2 a
bushel.
But traders and analysts cautioned the market may be being
too optimistic about Chinese demand, as high corn stocks held by
the state reserve would likely curb the country's import
appetite.
"Even if authorities give in and clear the strain, there are
other strains of GMO corn grown in the U.S. which have not been
approved for import and could still be used to restrict
shipments," said the first trade source.
Another Syngenta genetically modified variety known as
Agrisure Duracade, which U.S. farmers harvested for the first
time this autumn, has not been approved for import in China.
Traders China was also unlikely to issue more import quotas
outside the current low-tariff quotas for corn, set at 7.2
million tonnes, of which 40 percent will go to private
companies.
