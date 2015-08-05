By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 5 Debate about the size of the
autumn U.S. corn harvest revolves largely around one place this
summer: Illinois.
Grain traders and analysts are putting unusual attention on
the second-largest corn producing state because variable weather
conditions this spring fueled a wide range of opinions about the
condition of its crops.
Uncertainty about the size the of U.S. harvest is rising
ahead of the release of a highly anticipated Agriculture
Department report next week. The report, due on Aug. 12, will
provide the government's first state-by-state estimates for corn
and soybean yields.
Rich Nelson, chief strategist for Illinois-based brokerage
Allendale, called Illinois a "wild card" in determining the
average U.S. corn yield.
The northern third of the state generally received normal
amounts of rain, while parts of central and southern Illinois
were inundated, he said.
"You've got this dichotomy," Nelson said.
Allendale estimates Illinois' average yield will be 168
bushels per acre. INTL FCStone Inc, another broker,
pegs the yield at 174 bushels, while analytical firm Informa
Economics is betting on 180 bushels, according to reports issued
this week.
Crop forecaster Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp
, surveyed 41 fields in Illinois this week as part of an
annual crop tour and found that corn looked better than
satellite imagery and weather models had projected.
As a result, the company may increase its estimate for
Illinois' average yield from 171 bushels per acre, said Corey
Cherr, head of agriculture and weather research.
"Illinois is a question mark," he told tour participants.
Outside of the Land of Lincoln, the condition of crops is
clearer. States in the eastern Midwest, including Ohio and
Indiana, were "wrecked" by too much rain, while the western
Midwest is generally in good shape, Cherr said.
Last year, farmers in Illinois grew 2.35 billion bushels of
corn, with a record-high average yield of 200 bushels per acre.
That made Illinois the nation's second-biggest corn producing
state behind Iowa.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Additional reporting by Michael
Hirtzer and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)