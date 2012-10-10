SEOUL, Oct 10 South Korea's Feed Leaders
Committee (FLC) has bought 70,000 tonnes of corn and 55,000
tonnes of feed wheat via tenders closed on Tuesday, traders said
on Wednesday.
Details are as follows:
-- Corn of South American origin
TONNE SELLER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
70,000 CJ $314.30 April 1, 2013/Incheon, Kunsan
-- Feed wheat of worldwide origins
TONNE SELLER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
55,000 Noble $327.90 Jan 20, 2013/Incheon, Kunsan
Note: The feed wheat price excludes $1.50 per tonne of
two-port delivery charges, traders said.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)