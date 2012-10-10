SEOUL, Oct 10 South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) has bought 70,000 tonnes of corn and 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat via tenders closed on Tuesday, traders said on Wednesday. Details are as follows: -- Corn of South American origin TONNE SELLER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 70,000 CJ $314.30 April 1, 2013/Incheon, Kunsan -- Feed wheat of worldwide origins TONNE SELLER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 55,000 Noble $327.90 Jan 20, 2013/Incheon, Kunsan Note: The feed wheat price excludes $1.50 per tonne of two-port delivery charges, traders said. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)