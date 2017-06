SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has bought 70,000 tonnes of corn from Marubeni Corp at $255.5 per tonne in a private deal, traders said on Friday.

The price is on a cost and freight (CFR) basis and excludes $1.5 per tonne of two-port delivery charges as the product will arrive to the ports of Pyongtaek and Kunsan by Dec. 30, they said. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Anand Basu)