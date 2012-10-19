BRIEF-Varian Medical signs agreement with Vijametech and UPMC
* Signed an agreement with vijametech and upmc, to develop plans for future radiation oncology centers in vietnam
SEOUL Oct 19 South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has bought 63,000 tonnes of corn from CHS Inc via a tender on Oct. 17, while passing on other tenders seeking up to 140,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday.
MFG bought the U.S. and South American origin corn at $318.42 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, they said. The product will arrive at the ports of Pyeongtaek and Kunsan by March 15, 2013, they added.
* Medovex corp says has received ce mark approval for denervex system allowing company to market denervex system in europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)